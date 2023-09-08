MOULTRIE – A former Willie J. Williams Middle School coach was sentenced Friday to 20 years, divided between prison and probation.
Nicholas Edge, 45, of Moultrie, was convicted June 7 of sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree and of sexual battery against a child under 16. A Colquitt County jury found him innocent of two other charges.
According to testimony at his trial, Edge inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl during a bus trip back from a sporting event in March 2022. In addition to the victim's statements, video evidence from the bus was introduced during the trial.
On Count 1 — sexual contact by employee or agent — Edge was sentenced to five years incarceration, while for Count 2 — sexual battery against a child under 16 — he was sentenced to five years incarceration followed by 15 years probation. The prison time for both sentences is to be served at the same time.
Edge is also required to file paperwork with the Georgia Sex Offender Registry and is not allowed any contact with the victim or any of her family members.
Before closing statements and the sentencing was handed down, four community members spoke on Edge’s behalf, including his wife. The victim's parents and one other person spoke on behalf of the prosecution.
Immediately following the sentencing, the defense filed a motion for an arrest of judgment on Count 2.
