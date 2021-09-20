MOULTRIE, Ga. — A former Sunset Country Club employee was arrested Friday after law enforcement connected him to two separate thefts at the club.
Christopher Dee Hood, 44, 1325 Hwy. 122, Pavo, was charged in connection with an Aug. 28 burglary in which a Husqvarna leaf blower was taken.
“On their security camera, we saw what we later identified as Hood’s vehicle,” said Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator Ronald Jordan.
Hood had previously been an employee of the country club, according to Jordan, and was able to crawl under the security fence to access the leaf blower.
On Friday, authorities were called out to the club again after an Anderston trailer was stolen. During the investigation of the crime scene, investigators found a wallet that contained Hood’s driver’s license inside.
“That’s what we as trained law enforcement like to call ‘a clue,’” joked Jordan.
Jordan and other investigators located Hood at a known associate’s house in the truck they had seen on the club’s CCTV cameras with the stolen trailer still attached. He has been charged with two counts of probation violation, theft by taking and second degree burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.