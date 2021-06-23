NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The historic Norman Park Conference Center is set for auction by Shorter University on June 30.
The property — 32.05 acres that includes guest and meeting rooms, a dining hall, an auditorium, a gymnasium, junior Olympic pool, dormitories for more than 700 individuals, recreational field and a chapel — will be sold as a whole or by parcel by Dempsey Auction out of Rome.
The property is located on U.S. Highway 319 in Norman Park with frontage on West Weeks Street, Bay Borough Street and Mills Street. It was originally the Norman Institute, a school that taught first grade through high school that opened in 1901. It then became Norman Junior College in 1928, then Norman College in 1951, according to the website mynormanpark.com. The campus closed at the end of the 1971 school year before being turned over to the Georgia Baptist Convention and Executive Committee.
In March of 2016, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board gifted the property, then known as the Georgia Baptist Conference Center at Norman Park, to Shorter University, according to an article published in The Observer at the time.
The Shorter University Board of Trustees is selling the property, which has been appraised at $4.2 million. The auction will be both in person and online beginning at 2 p.m.
The Observer made several attempts to contact representatives of the City of Norman Park, Shorter University and Dempsey Auctions, but none have responded.
