MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie firefighter was accused of sexual misconduct following an incident earlier this week.
Joseph “Joey” Randy Brown, 44, of Doerun, was charged with child molestation and two counts of public indecency following an incident at Dollar General store in Doerun on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to a Colquitt County Sheriff's Office incident report. The report provided no details about the incident.
Brown resigned from the Moultrie Fire Department after his arrest, City Manager Pete Dillard said on Thursday.
“He doesn’t work here anymore. He resigned early this week," Dillard said. "It’s a very sad situation. He was an exemplary employee for 25 years and did a great job. Almost all of us have been in tears about this. Everybody’s crushed.”
He said Brown served as a captain and training officer within the MFD.
Brown is currently in custody at the Colquitt County Jail as the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.
