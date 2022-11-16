MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are four points of the body a person must focus on that will change the direction of their life’s course. That’s the head, mouth, heart and feet.
That’s what former NFL player C. L. “Shep” Shepard told the Colquitt County High School gymnasium full of students Wednesday morning.
“We’re really looking forward to his testimony so our students can learn how to overcome adversity. We hope Shepard can instill some good concepts in our students,” Noah Henson, the South Georgia Fellowship of Christian Athletes director, said prior to the assembly.
Henson said the assembly was held in partnership with Thomasville FCA and its Fields of Faith event.
Students traded a partial block of their regular school day to hear Shepard tell his life story and testimony of his hardships growing up in poverty as one of 15 children with a single mother who worked two jobs. His father was not present in his life due to serving time in prison, and he failed to uphold a fatherly role once he was released.
Shepard had decided to complete a monumental task, to become the first male person to graduate high school in his family. He told his mother that he wanted to attend college after a coach explained he could receive a scholarship if he applied himself academically and athletically.
“That ... man lied to you,” Shepard recalled his mother telling him.
He didn’t let his mother’s response stop him as he continued with his plan. He then experienced frequent traumatic events like being sexually abused by his childhood Sunday school teacher and witnessing his best friend abruptly collapse and pass away from a heart condition during an intramural basketball game.
“She violated me. I couldn’t wash her hands off of me. She told me, ‘I was a loser, and I deserved every filthy, nasty, disgusting, comforting thing she did to me,’” he said.
All of his older siblings were incarcerated by he was the age of 14, and his mother asked him to be the man of the house.
After those traumatic events, Shepard entered a negative mental space and decided to commit suicide until he saw a mural that said, “Don’t be conformed to this world, be transformed, Romans 12:2. Go against the flow.”
“I changed my mind and it changed my life,” he said.
Shepard changed his mentality and gave his life to God. He attended an FCA camp in Black Mountain, North Carolina, when Shaun Alexander, a former NFL running back, offered to be Shepard's mentor.
“[Alexander] was the first person that ever told me ‘I love you,’” he told the students. He had never heard the phrase from either of his parents.
He told students the four points of the body a person must focus on that will change the direction of their life’s course. That’s the head, mouth, heart and feet.
Students were tasked with asking themselves, “Where are you emotionally right now? How are you speaking to yourself?”
“I want you to make a commitment when it comes to courage: be brave, show up and deliver,” Shepard told students before the assembly concluded. “You have a right to decide what's going to happen for the rest of your life.”
As Shepard spoke, students and faculty throughout the gymnasium responded to his testimony with applause and several nods. They gathered around the speakers once the assembly was dismissed.
There are nine counties within the area FCA including Thomas, Colquitt, Grady, Decatur, Mitchell, Baker, Miller, Seminole and Early.
To learn more about South Georgia FCA, please visit www.southgafca.org. To learn more about C.L. “Shep” Shepard, please visit www.shepinspires.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.