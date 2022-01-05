MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Education voted Wednesday morning to approve the hiring of Sean Calhoun as the next head coach of the Colquitt County High School football team.
Fans will remember Calhoun as the Packers’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when the team went 15-0 each year and won back-to-back state championships.
Last season, Calhoun was the head coach at Vestavia Hills High School, which is located south of Birmingham, Ala. The Rebels posted a 4-6 record.
Calhoun had replaced Hall of Fame coach Buddy Anderson, who had been at Vestavia Hills since 1978.
He was the head coach at Carrollton High School for five seasons before that.
The Trojans were 52-11 during that span and reached the state quarterfinals each season.
Carrollton went 33-6 in region games during Calhoun’s tenure and won the Region 7-5A title in 2019 and the Region 5-6A championship in 2020.
Calhoun was named the region Coach of the Year both of those years.
The Trojans averaged 36.5 points a game from 2016-2020.
“We look forward to the standard of excellence that Coach Calhoun will bring to our program,” Colquitt County High Principal Daniel Chappuis said.
Colquitt County Athletic Director Darrell Funderburk called Calhoun “a proven leader on and off the field.
“He’s a great fit and his experience and talent as a coach will be vital to the Packer football program for years to come. For us to be successful, our community needs to rally around the leadership of our program and our head coach. And I’m confident the community will.”
Before coming to Colquitt County, Calhoun was the offensive coordinator at both Collins Hill and Berrien High.
He also has experience at the Division II level, both as a player and as a coach.
He was a quarterback for Valdosta State from 2000-2004 and was part of the Blazers national championship team in 2004.
He was the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater in 2006 and the running backs coach when the Blazers won another national championship the following year.
“My family and I are honored, humbled, and excited to be returning to the Colquitt County Packer family,” Calhoun said. “Colquitt County is a special place, and we are excited the opportunity has opened up for us to return.”
Calhoun graduated from Berkmar High School in Lilburn. He and his wife Kellie have three children, son Cade, 11; daughter Cora Mae, 10; and daughter Cambry Jo, 7.
Calhoun replaces Justin Rogers, who coached the Packers the last three seasons, posting a 22-7 record.
Rogers resigned Dec. 10 to take the job as head coach at Thomas County Central.
The Packers were 8-3 last year and were eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.
