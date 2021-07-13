MOULTRIE, Ga. — Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler came to Moultrie Tuesday afternoon to discuss her new project, Greater Georgia.
Loeffler met with representatives of the Colquitt County Republican Party to speak about how they can “register, reach and activate” voters in Colquitt County.
“The General Assembly and the governor’s office have done an amazing job increasing voter integrity. Our objective is to show these potential voters that we are working to restore the public’s confidence,” Loeffler said during the event.
Greater Georgia’s main objective is to help local political organizations “engage communities that feel left out of the political process and restore trust and integrity in our election process,” according to its website, greatergeorgia.com.
Before coming to Moultrie, Loeffler had a stop in Tifton. According to Loeffler, she will be finishing her unofficial tour in Thomasville later Tuesday afternoon.
