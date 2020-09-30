MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Colquitt County prison inmate faces two felony charges after his arrest on Sept. 28 for an offense that occurred at the beginning of the month.
Daniel Martin Roton, 36, is charged with possession, manufacturing, distribution, etc. of controlled substances and unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to inmate a controlled substance, according to a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office report.
The charges stem from a Sept. 1 incident when Roton was arrested after being searched upon his arrival back to the jail.
CCSO Investigator Justin Searcy said he’d been out on an inmate work detail.
“The prison does a check of each inmate as they re-enter and exit the facility,” Searcy said. “When (the inmate) came back in, the corrections officer searched his person and located contraband in his waist.”
When the inmate returned, authorities found three cell phones, a lighter, about four grams of crystal methamphetamine, five pills and three chargers.
Searcy said it took CCSO a while to charge him because authorities wanted to see if they could pin down his source. However, that’s a “cat and mouse game” that sometimes doesn’t pan out.
“The deputy-warden of the prison system wanted to give him the chance to maybe provide some intel so we can stop the flow of drugs coming into the prison system,” Searcy said.
Charges were filed when the inmate failed to cooperate, Searcy said, which meant that the source of the drugs and contraband weren’t found.
The realization comes that there can be multiple sources for drugs in a prison system, but CCSO believes the source of the inmate’s drugs won’t be an issue.
“Anytime you have those kinds of issues--anytime you run a prison, even a jail for that aspect – you’re going to have (prisoners) try to bring (contraband) in,” Searcy said. “Depending on how good your staff is, which they do a very good job screening them, there is no tolerance for any kind of contraband.”
