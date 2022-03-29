MOULTRIE, Ga. — Nora Fountain, an 11th grader at Colquitt Christian Academy, has won the 2022 “Congressional Essay Contest” held by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA).
Each year, the NSCDA holds a contest where 10th through 12th grade students compete to win an all expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. for a week during the summer, according to a press release from Colquitt Christian Academy. Winners are also provided with meals, a per diem, and access to world-class museums and tours. During their week in the nation’s capital, students will listen to guest speakers from the Legislative Branch, meet U.S. Senators and Representatives, visit places like the Pentagon and Mount Vernon, and receive exposure to future career opportunities.
This year, students had to discuss one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Specifically, candidates had to choose one of these foundational freedoms and answer the question of whether it should be changed in today’s technologically sophisticated and globalist society. Fountain was chosen from thousands of candidates for her essay defending the freedom of the press and its importance to a American society.
