MOULTRIE, Ga. — An investigation lasting almost two months intercepted an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Colquitt County Jail.
Four people, including two jail inmates were charged Friday. The investigation began in September, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Ivon Folsom.
Inmates Marina Kastelick, 27, and Amanda Cisco, 38, along with Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Rd., and Sarah Julia Carey, 20, 473 West Mulberry St., Funston, were all charged in relation to the investigation.
“The plan was discovered when a cooperating witness had informed us of the plan originally organized by Kastelick, Cisco and Rainey,” Folsom said in an interview Tuesday. “We then began to monitor all their phone conversations and their text messages.”
Inmates at Colquitt County Jail are able to send text messages through a monitored kiosk within the jail. Through this, the cooperating witness and the phone calls, investigators were able to ascertain the plan to smuggle drugs.
Rainey was released from jail on October 27. On October 29, she and her driver, Carey, returned to the jail. Folsom said the cooperating witness, who has work duties around the sheriff’s office grounds, would smuggle the drugs into the jail after Rainey dropped them off.
“Rainey had a scheduled visit in the parole office which is located within the courthouse. The plan was to inconspicuously drop an empty cigarette cartridge containing the drugs. (The cooperating witness) would’ve then retrieved the drugs and smuggled them back into the jail,” Folsom said.
Rainey was instead met with investigators who arrested her and Carey without incident. Folsom said investigators recovered 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from the cigarette box that was still on Rainey’s person.
Kastelick, Cisco, Rainey and Carey were all charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Carey and Rainey were both charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of methamphetamine.
