MOULTRIE, Ga. – Three juveniles and a 17-year-old are accused of burglarizing a local Moultrie restaurant, according to the Moultrie Police Department.
MPD officers responded about 4:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, to the Peking House on 611 South Veterans Parkway in reference to a burglary.
“Two males walked in while staff were occupied and opened the register taking an undetermined amount,” MPD Lt. David Corona, the Criminal Investigation Division’s lead investigator, told The Observer the next day.
Investigators determined that one suspect acted as a lookout while the other took the money out of the register.
“The suspects then met with two other juveniles and dispersed the money. One of the juveniles was charged with burglary. The other two juveniles were charged with theft by receiving," he explained.
The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Corona said. “Anyone with any additional information can call the MPD at (229) 985-3131.”
