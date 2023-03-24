MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County’s got eggs — and it knows how to lose them!
Kids can help find the misplaced treasures at four public egg hunts ahead of the Easter holiday.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority starts things off Saturday, March 25, at Main Street Park. There will be games, activities, face painting, giveaways and 3,000 eggs, according to the MCCPRA’s website. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m.
A community Easter egg hunt is planned for 3-4:30 p.m. April 1 at Reed Bingham State Park. More than 5,000 eggs will be dispersed. Parking costs $5 per vehicle but the event is otherwise free.
The same day, 4-6 p.m. April 1, First Baptist Church of Norman Park will also host an egg hunt for the community.
The following weekend, Downtown Moultrie will celebrate Second Saturday on the Courthouse Square.
There will be Easter egg hunts, pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Easter Bunny, an inflatable slide and bounce house, face painting and additional kids activities, according to a post on the Downtown Moultrie Facebook page.
Egg hunts for different age groups are planned. Ages 0-3 years will hunt at 11 a.m., ages 4-7 at 11:20, ages 8-12 at 11:45 and all ages at noon.
There will also be sidewalk sales; most shops open at 10 a.m. Food trucks will be downtown 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
