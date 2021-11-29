MOULTRIE, Ga. — After a successful return of Downtown Moultrie’s Thanksgiving tradition of Lights! Lights! three other longtime holiday events will be held this weekend — along with a new one.
The Santa Breakfast, the Santa Stroll n’ Roll, the City of Doerun’s Christmas in the Park and the new addition of Swim with the Grinch will all be happening this Saturday.
Santa Breakfast
8:30 a.m.
The Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club will host its 45th rendition of the Santa Breakfast at R.B. Wright Elementary, according to Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club President Jena Willis. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It will feature two craft rooms for children, a sweet shop, a “secret shop” and a breakfast catered by Fuller’s featuring Striplings Sausage, Willis said.
“Kids will be able to make something for Christmas in one of the craft rooms… Our members will be selling baked goods in the sweet shop and our secret shop will be featuring craft items made by members and no parents will be allowed. Kids will be able to go in and get a present for mom and dad and they’ll come out with it wrapped up for the parents to open on Christmas,” Willis said in an interview Monday.
Families will also be able to get their picture taken with Santa at the event. Tickets are still on sale through the Moultrie Service League Facebook page and on the day of the event for $5.
Swim with the Grinch
10 a.m.
The new event on this year’s calendar is Swim with the Grinch, sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority. The Grinch from the holiday classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” will be at Southwest Memorial Pool at 10 a.m., according to MCCPRA human resource and finance manager Sheree Hamilton.
“The Grinch will be at the pool taking photos and hanging out with the kids. The pool is heated so they will be able to swim around,” Hamilton said.
The event will also feature an underwater tree lighting and an ornament decorating and crafting section. Kids will be able to take home the ornaments or use them to decorate the underwater Christmas Tree.
Christmas in the Park
Event begins at 4 p.m.; Christmas tree lighting about 6 p.m.
The City of Doerun is bringing back their Christmas in the Park. The free event will begin at 4 p.m. at the park between Bay Avenue and Broad Avenue, according to Doerun City Clerk Kimberly Taylor.
The event will be hosting live music as well as a food truck and a concession stand. The Christmas tree lighting will take place “around six or whenever it gets dark,” Taylor said.
Santa Stroll n’ Roll
Events begin at 4:30 p.m.; race starts at 6:30 p.m.
The Moultrie Service League’s annual Santa Stroll n’ Roll — a fun run/walk of more than a mile — will take place in front of the Blue Sky Grill “under the lights in Downtown Moultrie,” according to event chairman Leslie Lairsey. Registration is currently $15 per person. You can find the link to register on the Moultrie Service League’s Facebook page or register the day of the event.
Participants will receive a “race bag” with giveaway items at 4:30 p.m. before the pre-race performances and Santa’s appearance at 5:30 p.m. The race will begin at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Colquitt County Arts Center, Lairsey said.
“Stroll, scoot, walk, jump or run. However you do the race, we're just happy for you to be out there,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.