Lara Collins with Crittenden and Alabo

Lara Collins (center) poses with Jim Crittenden (left), nursery manager for ArborGem Super Tree Seedlings and David Alabo, assistant professor of civil culture outreach and extension at UGA Tifton.

 Staff Reports

MOULTRIE, Ga. - Lara Collins participated in the 4H Forestry Field Day Contest representing Colquitt County.  Lara won high junior individual for the southwest district.  She had to learn over 40 trees, 25 diseases/insects of the forest, foot pacing and cruising timber by tree height and merchantable logs then calculating saw timber volume. 

Her final score topped all students fourth through 12th grade.  Lara is a fourth grader at Hamilton Elementary and her parents are Shawn and Greta Collins. 

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you