MOULTRIE, Ga. - Lara Collins participated in the 4H Forestry Field Day Contest representing Colquitt County. Lara won high junior individual for the southwest district. She had to learn over 40 trees, 25 diseases/insects of the forest, foot pacing and cruising timber by tree height and merchantable logs then calculating saw timber volume.
Her final score topped all students fourth through 12th grade. Lara is a fourth grader at Hamilton Elementary and her parents are Shawn and Greta Collins.
