MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Frameworks123 as the August 2020 Business of the Month.
Frameworks 123's mission is to bring you quality and value on your custom framed projects in a variety of styles including contemporary, rustic, classic, traditional, & shadow boxes to fit any budget. They are located at 123 First St. S.E. in Moultrie and are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. You can reach them by calling (229) 985-2338.
Pictured are owners Steve and Connie Fritz.
