Spelling bee winners

 Colquitt County School District

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Francis Bius, right, from C.A. Gray Junior High School won the Colquitt County School District spelling bee Friday, held at Southern Regional Technical College. Runner-up was Khoi Nguyen, left, from Hamilton Elementary School. They were among 13 students — one from each elementary school including GEAR, plus one each from Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High — to compete in the bee.

