MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Francis Bius, right, from C.A. Gray Junior High School won the Colquitt County School District spelling bee Friday, held at Southern Regional Technical College. Runner-up was Khoi Nguyen, left, from Hamilton Elementary School. They were among 13 students — one from each elementary school including GEAR, plus one each from Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High — to compete in the bee.
featured
Francis Bius wins district spelling bee
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SYLVESTER, GA. [mdash] Mrs. Ernestine Laverne White Young, 79, of Worth County, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her residence. Per her wishes, Mrs. Young was cremated and the memorial service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Warr…
PALM SPRINGS [mdash]Ike Hancock, 81, of Palm Springs, California, formerly of Worth County, GA, died on January 15, 2022 and was cremated. Ike was the son of the late Hinton and Reba Horne Hancock. He was a graduate of Sylvester High School and Emory in Atlanta. He is survived by a number of…
Abraham Lincoln Norman, 88, of Moultrie, passed away at CRMC on January 18, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Case Gregory named STAR Student
- First CCSD REACH Scholars set to graduate
- Griffin, Griner join Sunbelt Expo team
- Crime reports for Jan. 24, 2022
- Crime reports for Jan. 25, 2022
- Crime reports for Jan. 26, 2022
- Jefferson remembers Smart as consummate coach’s son
- Pack fishing team qualifies for state tournament
- SRTC recognizes top students and instructors for 2022
- Schools start to see decline in COVID cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.