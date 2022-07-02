MOULTRIE, Ga. – Community members looking for a day full of deals, food and a free concert can do so at Downtown Moultrie’s Second Saturday Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 9. Festivities start at 10 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to another successful Second Saturday,” Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development and Public Relations director, said in a phone interview Thursday.
Second Saturdays started before the COVID-19 pandemic. It originally was a nighttime event for residents to spend an evening in the downtown area. Once the pandemic arrived, the events were canceled due to social distancing protocols.
“We encourage folks to come out and enjoy the day,” Johnson added.
As attendees walk around the downtown area, they can visit and purchase from the Downtown merchants during the Sidewalk Sales from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
“This event is a great time to shop merchants’ sidewalk sales,” Johnson said.
From 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m, The Moultrie Cars and Coffee Car Show will have classic, souped-up, custom and low-ride cars parked in the area for attendees to view.
“If anyone would like to bring their car and participate in the Coffee and Cars free event, we encourage them to do so,” Johnson said. “The car show will be in the Mule Barn Park area behind Beans and Strings. Car show event staff will park participating cars.”
Attendees can purchase an array of original, handmade, artisan products from the Homegrown Handmade Market at the newly-renovated Covered Breezeway. The breezeway is located on the south side of the courthouse square and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Homegrown Handmade Market vendors include:
- Isaiah and Senoria Produce
- Fresh Pork Skins
- Better Half Farms
- JBE Designs
- Handmade by JBeals
- Creations by Zee
- Mayra Lara Designs
- Chef Acree
- Shonda’s Edible Delights
Food truck vendors will be parked around the courthouse square. Vendors — including Mac’s Wings on Wheels, Rico’s Tacos, Kinsey’s Lab, Tailgaters, Pammy Cakes and Kona Ice — will be serving drinks and meals from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Other downtown eateries will be open as well.
During the Sip and Shop event at noon, patrons can enjoy an adult beverage if they have an event cup purchased from a participating downtown business.
At 7:30 p.m. Randy Wiley, a 2008 Colquitt County High School alumnus, will be performing a free concert at the Downtown Amphitheater stage.
Joining him onstage will be Walt Dunn on guitar, John Morrison on bass, Kile Hussey on drums and Gary Dibenedetto on steel guitar and the piano.
Wiley is the first featured artist of this year’s Second Saturday Concert Series.
“We will also have music at the August and September Second Saturday events,” Johnson said.
For more information about the Second Saturday event, please call 229-890-5455 or visit the Second Saturday in Downtown Moultrie Facebook page.
