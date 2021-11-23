URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 254 PM EST Tue Nov 23 2021 ALZ065>069-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-241300- /O.NEW.KTAE.FZ.W.0002.211124T0600Z-211124T1300Z/ Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun- Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early- Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur- Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier- Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon, Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell, Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland, Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette, Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Cottonwood, Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill, Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington, Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg, Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel, Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing, Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker, Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella, Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth, Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill, Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood, Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely, Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford, Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P, Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee, Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn, Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope, Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge, Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge, Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville 254 PM EST Tue Nov 23 2021 /154 PM CST Tue Nov 23 2021/ ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 30 to 32 early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama and most of southwestern Georgia. * WHEN...Early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures can kills crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
