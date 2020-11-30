TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Monday for parts of northern Florida and South Georgia, including Colquitt County.
The message from the NWS said a strong cold front was pushing through the area Monday morning and breezy winds will continue to push much colder air over the region today.
“Low temperatures tonight are forecast in the upper 20s (interior W Panhandle through SE AL and SW GA) to the low/mid 30s across the SE Big Bend,” the NWS email said. “Therefore, a freeze warning has been issued for much of the area west of Tallahassee through Thomasville and Tifton for tonight. Breezy winds tonight will cause wind chill values to drop into the mid to upper 20s.
“Slightly colder temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, with low temperatures forecast in the mid/upper 20s across SE Alabama and SW Georgia to near 30 across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Another freeze warning will likely be needed tomorrow night for all areas except the immediate coast. Winds will be lower tomorrow night, so wind chill values are expected to be roughly the same as tonight.
“While still cold, low temperatures should warm just above freezing for Wednesday night,” the NWS email said.
The weather service encouraged everyone to take care to protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Plants, and (uninsulated/outdoor) Pipes Monday and Tuesday nights.
