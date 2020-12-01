MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Tuesday for the second time in as many days.
“Cold temperatures are expected again overnight tonight as high pressure settles over the Southeast US,” the weather service said in an email. “Low temperatures are forecast to once again dip below freezing across the area and may even be cooler than the low temperatures for this morning.
“The current forecast low temperatures for tonight are in the upper 20s to low 30s, with the coldest temperatures likely across SW GA and SE AL. There is some uncertainty here and the potential for temperatures to be a little cooler than forecast because of the uncertainty surrounding some high clouds that are forecast to move overhead during the night,” the email said. “The timing, thickness, and coverage of these clouds will determine how much cooling we're able to get. More widespread, thicker, and/or earlier clouds would mean warmer low temperatures. Little to no clouds or clouds moving in later in the morning would mean colder low temperatures, probably in the mid 20s to just below freezing across the area.
“Therefore, the freeze watch has been replaced with a freeze warning across the entire area for tonight. Temperatures should warm to at least near or above freezing for tomorrow night.”
The weather service had issued a freeze warning across the region Monday night as well, but the weather station at the Sunbelt Expo (Spence Field) recorded an overnight low of 39 degrees Tuesday morning, according to GeorgiaWeather.net.
