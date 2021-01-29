MOULTRIE, Ga. — Everywhere Master Sgt. Dana Williams was stationed, he tried to help people.
Angela Troutman, whose husband Will served with Williams in the Army, remembered especially his Help the Homeless drive when he served in Washington, D.C., but both of the Troutmans said that’s the way Williams was everywhere.
After Williams died Jan. 20, Will Troutman contacted other veterans who knew him. Everyone pitched in to raise money to help people, just like Williams had done, and they wanted to bring that gift to Williams’ hometown.
The Troutmans live in Texas now, but they grew up in Valdosta. They met Williams, a Doerun native, while they were all stationed in Belgium.
It turned out the Troutmans had another connection to Colquitt County. As children, both Will and Angela Troutman participated in the Boys and Girls Club in Valdosta, alongside another kid named Joey. Joey is now known as Joseph Matchett, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club in Moultrie.
On Friday, the Troutmans met with Williams’ sister and her husband — Mary and Johnny Fields of Doerun — to present checks for $1,000 each to Matchett for the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie/Colquitt County and to Dr. Randy Benner, president of Crossroad Mission.
“The late MSG (RET) Dana W. Williams conducted an annual event starting in October 2014, in which he collected food and clothing for the homeless,” Will Troutman recalled in an email to The Observer. “He was a very unselfish and caring person and he always placed others’ need before his own. The donations were collected from his many friends and co-workers in his honor.”
