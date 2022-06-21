MOULTRIE, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting nominations for county committee members.
Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAA) for members, according to a press release from the USDA. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction.
County committee members make important decisions about how Federal farm programs are administered locally, the press release said. All nomination forms for the 2022 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2022.
“It is a priority for USDA to integrate equity into its decision-making and policymaking, and that starts with our local FSA county committees,” said Arthur Tripp, state executive director for FSA in Georgia. “We need enthusiastic, diverse leaders to serve other agricultural producers on these committees as we work to build equitable systems and programming inclusive of all employees and all of our customers. I ask that you consider making a difference in your community by nominating yourself, or another agricultural producer, to serve on your local FSA county committee.”
Producers should contact their local FSA office today to register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year.
