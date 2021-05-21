MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Team and United States Marshals recovered a fugitive who had been on the run since mid-April.
On May 19, DET Detective Justin Searcy along with U.S. Marshals raided a home at 2911 E. Central Ave. in search of Cedrick Tirise Barge, 24, 313 Sixth St. Barge had previously been on an ankle tracking monitor, which he received after a failure to appear charge.
According to Searcy, Barge cut the monitor off sometime in mid-April. He had been on the run since. During the raid a pistol was recovered but Barge has not been charged with anything related to it, Searcy said.
Barge has been charged with knowingly removing, destroying or circumventing operation of an electronic monitoring device and failure to appear.
