MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fannie Mae Fulton of Omega celebrated her 100th birthday Monday.
Fulton herself was unable to attend the celebration held at 11 a.m. at Moultrie's Hampton Inn, a family member said, but dignitaries sent congratulations to her family.
Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh read a proclamation in her honor, and letters of congratulations were sent by Gov. Brian Kemp and President Joe Biden.
Fulton was born Feb. 13, 1923, to Eva J. Edwards Thornton and Lonnie Thornton in Terrell County, Ga. Her six siblings were born in Terrell County as well.
There is a history of longevity, her family said. Her mother, born Feb. 6, 1868, lived to be 114. Sadly, her father passed in the 1950s.
"Ms. Fannie embodies the vision of a matriarch," her family said. "She has more than earned the title as the mother of seven children of her own, [as well as] numerous grandchildren."
Her surviving children are Roosevelt White, Christine White Bartol, Dorothy Jean White, Annie Bell Fulton McIntre and Shebrette White. Her deceased children are Lonnie White and Virginia Lee White.
"Not surprisingly, Ms. Fannie had great cooking skills which all her beautiful family enjoyed," family members said. "Some family favorites are Brunswick stew, collard greens, chicken and dumplings, teacakes and biscuits."
Some recalled how she played ball in the yard with all the kids.
"She loves to fish," the family said, "and it has been said that she could catch a fish in a mud puddle if there were fish in it!"
The family pointed out Fulton had lived through 18 presidents.
"What a wonderful life with so many memories treasured by so many family members!" the family said in a salute to her. "A life of giving and caring."
Fulton is a longtime resident of Colquitt County where she resides with her granddaughter.
