FUNSTON, Ga. – Thirty-four years and counting. That’s how long one Funston resident has left his mark on the small community as an active council member and the water superintendent.
Bobby Ruis moved to the City of Funston in the mid-1980s. Later in 1989, he ran for the Funston City Council.
“I was living in the community when the [council position] opened and felt tasked to serve,” he said.
Bobby Ruis’ brother, Ferrell Ruis, who is also the mayor of Funston, shared some thoughts about his impact.
“He joined as the water superintendent from around 1996 until last December. Bobby has done a great, fabulous job,” Ferrell Ruis said.
Bobby Ruis is a well-known Funston resident, Ferrell Ruis continued. As the city's water superintendent, Ruis primarily managed the wells and the daily water treatment system, but his roles continue beyond there.
He often volunteers and occupies his time mowing the grass along the city limits and state highways, taking care of garbage can requests, completing reconnection services, 811 location requests, and other miscellaneous jobs, Ferrell Ruis said. If something needs to be done, he was the person to call.
As his 90th birthday approaches, Bobby Ruis has decided to retire. The City of Funston honored him recently with a surprise retirement dinner at Dalton’s Downtown in Moultrie.
“I was totally surprised and the dinner was very nice,” he said.
Ruis was presented with a plaque and a check as gratitude for his impactful work. He will remain in his position as a city councilman and continue to assist with the water operation for a while.
Ferrell Ruis believes the City of Funston is one of the better smaller towns in Colquitt County. He credited the city’s progress to his brother and other city employees who have had an active part in the city's success, whether it's simply attending meetings or working.
Bobby Ruis' supportive family includes his wife and two children.
