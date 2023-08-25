ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced 37 Georgia communities are set to receive more than $33.8 million in federal grants to help strengthen their communities.
The grants, announced Friday, are funded by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocation through the Community Development Block Grant, which is administered by the DCA.
One of the recipients will be the City of Funston.
The City of Funston proposes to use $1 million in CDBG funds for water, street and drainage improvements on Academy, Daniel, Foy, Manning, and Peachtree streets, the email from the Department of Community Affairs said.
The project will benefit 80 people, of whom 63 are low-to-moderate income.
The total project cost is $1,533,000, including $533,000 in match funding and leverage, the DCA said.
Statewide, this year’s grant awards will fund $27.7 million in infrastructure projects, $4.1 million in housing projects and $2 million in various building projects across the 37 awarded communities.
