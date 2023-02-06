MOULTRIE, Ga. – Not many people can say they were published authors while in fourth grade, but one G.E.A.R. Center student can.
De’Arri Williams has always had a knack for writing poetry, but it wasn’t until last year that her mother, Arrianna Kinsley, noticed how good her writing skills were.
“It was last year that I noticed that she liked to [write] poetry. She has her own little book of poetry,” Kinsley said.
Williams’ poem titled, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” was entered into a national contest called, “Creative Communications.”
“My inspiration was my family and it was about Christmas,” Williams told The Observer Thursday.
Noel Giles, Williams’ language arts teacher, found the contest and thought it was perfect for Williams, Kristyn Nelms, the G.E.A.R Center site director, said Thursday.
Williams’ mother submitted the poem to the contest, and it was chosen to be published in a book titled “Creative Communications: A Celebration of Today's Writers.”
When asked how she felt about her poem being chosen, Williams said, “I was very happy.”
Her mother and her grandmother, Latasha Suggs, were both excited and proud of Williams’ hard work.
The published book will be released in June.
“We’ve already pre-ordered our copy for the G.E.A.R. Center. We’re going to make sure we get De’Arri’s signature on it,” Nelms said. “We will have something that is a standing legacy of her and what she's done with this accomplishment. We're just really proud of her.”
Nelms described Williams as having a sweet spirit. She is always offering to share her work with others and wants to get their opinion on her poems.
Although Williams has a talent with pen and paper, she said she would like to become a chef when she grows up. Her favorite dish to cook is shrimp.
