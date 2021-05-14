Moultrie, Ga.– G.E.A.R. Stage Hawgs invites community members to escape the “zoo” of life in Moultrie, Ga. and join them on a transatlantic musical adventure when its students perform DreamWorks Madagascar.
A Musical Adventure JR. beginning May 20, 2021. Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture, the show follows a group of Central Park Zoo animals who are unexpectedly shipped to Africa.
Beth Miller said “DreamWorks Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows four friends who are thrust into an exciting, high-stakes, international adventure at the very moment in which they start to imagine the possibilities beyond the safe environment in which they live, Miller. “The GEAR students are on a similar journey, they are experimenting with new skill sets as they venture into new territory personally and creatively, and they are forming new friendships through the shared experience of collaborating on this show MTI, through its Broadway Junior division, works with the authors of classic musicals to create special editions suitable for students to perform."
G.E.A.R Stage Hawgs presents DreamWorks Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. on May 20 and 21 9:00 am and 6:00 pm each day at Willie B. Withers Auditorium. No tickets will be sold, but a donation box will be available in the lobby for donations towards next year’s musical “Aladdin."
As the show opens we learn that Marty the zebra may be celebrating his tenth birthday at the Central Park Zoo with his friends Alex the lion, Gloria the hippo, and Melman the giraffe, yet he longs to experience life outside of the zoo’s walls. When Marty eventually escapes, his animal friends from the zoo pursue him into New York City.
After reuniting, the animals are chased by the police, and ultimately felled by tranquilizer darts. They awake, trapped in crates, on a ship, which – through a series of events – is thrown off course. Upon reaching land the animals discover they have been shipwrecked on the island of Madagascar. Ultimately, it is only in being so lost that they can begin to discover where they really belong.
