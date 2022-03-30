ATLANTA — The Georgia State Society National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored a Moultrie man March 18 as its 2021 Outstanding Veteran Volunteer.
Maury Jackson was nominated by the John Benning Chapter NSDAR, based in Moultrie.
Jackson graduated from Moultrie High School in 1965, and served in the United States Army 1968-70 as a sergeant in the 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red One) in Vietnam followed by four years in the US Army Reserve.
He joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars upon returning home to Moultrie, serving as quartermaster adjutant for 15 years and a number of years at the district and state level. He has been the VFW representative from South Georgia/North Florida for the US Veterans Medical Center in Lake City, Fla. He has accompanied veterans to the hospital while delivering a large variety of collected items to the veterans at the hospital.
“Providing one-to-one assistance, he helps veterans complete the necessary paperwork to enroll in the VA system in order receive eligible benefits,” the local DAR chapter said in a press release. “He has identified and ministered to homeless veterans in his community.”
Jackson designed and, with the help of another veteran, built a US flag drop box at the local VFW, and he organized flag retirement ceremonies with DAR and Boy Scouts. He continues to personally retire US flags on a monthly basis, retiring more than 700 flags in the last three years.
He participated in a Grave Census project locating Vietnam War veterans’ graves in the community and coordinated interviews for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. To further honor veterans, he built a Battlefield Cross with rifle, boots and helmets to be used at veterans’ funerals and other military events.
“His assistance has been invaluable to the John Benning Chapter in its various observances of Vietnam War Veterans Day and 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War including planning the USO Tribute Show honoring Vietnam veterans by organizing dozens of photographs of Vietnam for use in opening of USO Tribute Show,” the DAR said.
He has helped organize ceremonies to present lapel pins and certificates to approximately 80 Vietnam veterans as part of 50th Commemoration of Vietnam War.
“Jackson continues to give generously, making extraordinary contributions to veterans as well as to his community, providing on the average, over 500 hours a year in service to veterans,” the DAR said. “He is an individual who loves his God, his family, and his country, and shows it by the work of his hands.”
