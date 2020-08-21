SYLVESTER, Ga. — Another South Georgia signature event announced its cancellation Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“For over 50 years, The Georgia Peanut Festival has been a premier event in Southwest Georgia,” Wendy Kennedy, chairman of the Georgia Peanut Festival Committee, said in a press release. “This year, due to growing concerns for the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and vendors, the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel all activities planned for the remainder of the year.
“The decision to cancel was not made lightly, or spur of the moment,” Kennedy said. “The committee has closely monitored information from the governor, our local health department and other entities for several months.
“Please know that while our hearts are saddened for 2020, we are also excited to begin work on next year’s festival,” she said. “Please plan on joining us in October 2021.”
The cancellation comes exactly four weeks after the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie also announced cancellation of its annual farm show.
Cities throughout the region are considering cancellation of a variety of events to avoid helping COVID-19 cases to surge again. As of Friday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health reported 249,630 cases and 4,998 deaths connected with COVID-19 in Georgia since the disease was first identified here in March.
