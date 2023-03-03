ATLANTA — The Georgia River Network is planning five group canoe/kayak adventures through the end of summer.
The first of GRN’s 2023 river trips will be on the Little River April 29. The route features a narrow and intimate course along the Little River Water Trail on a blackwater stream that empties into Reed Bingham State Park Lake, a water body that has been described as an “Okefenokee Swamp in miniature,” the GRN said in a press release.
Other river trips include:
• Flint River, May 20: The Flint River Adventure on the Flint River Water Trail in Meriwether County follows a 13-mile route over a mix of flat water and small shoals before tumbling down Class II Flat Shoals, an outcropping of rock that creates a series of slides and ledges. A trip for paddlers with whitewater boating experience, it highlights the beauty and history of a waterway that President Franklin D. Roosevelt frequented for fishing excursions.
• Etowah River, July 15: The series moves to North Georgia and some 10 miles of the beautiful Etowah River as it winds through Bartow County and over multiple Native American fish weirs. These v-shaped rock structures were built by Native Americans 500-1,000 years ago, but still stand as a testament to their ingenuity. They used them to capture fish and today they are still clearly visible.
• Chattahoochee River, July 29: The state’s longest river, the Chattahoochee, awaits. The trip will take in an historic 12-mile section of the river as it winds through Carroll and Coweta counties, beginning near the site of a covered bridge built by formerly enslaved and renowned bridge builder Horace King, continuing past McIntosh Reserve, the home of William McIntosh, a prominent chief of the Creek Nation in the 1800s, and ending at Chattahoochee Bend State Park.
• Chestatee River, Aug. 13: A short 5-mile float on the Chestatee River near Dahlonega and along one of the most popular canoe/kayak routes in North Georgia.
All of the routes except for the Flint River trip are suitable for novice paddlers, the GRN said. Each will be guided by Georgia River Network staff. Shuttle services, river maps and guides, and educational programs are provided with each adventure.
Registration opened March 1 for all trips. More information can be found at www.garivers.org/events.
The trips are part of Georgia River Network’s effort to connect citizens with Georgia’s rivers.
Additionally, as part of GRN’s 25th anniversary, the organization is hosting a Paddle-A-Thon from January through Sept. 6 encouraging canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders to compete for more than $8,000 in prizes in multiple paddling categories. A peer-to-peer fundraising event, Paddle-A-Thoners can choose to raise funds for river protection by soliciting donations to Georgia River Network from friends, family and business associates or they can simply paddle, competing for prizes in categories like “most miles paddled,” “most miles paddled with your pet,” “most kayak fishing trips,” and more. You can learn more about the Paddle-A-Thon at https://www.mightycause.com/event/Paddleathon.
“We believe that the best way to nurture the next generation of advocates for Georgia’s rivers is to get people out enjoying themselves on our wonderful waterways,” said Rena Ann Peck, Georgia River Network executive director. “When people explore our water trails, they fall in love with those rivers. That’s when they take action to protect them.”
In addition, the network is also offering classes on kayaking and safety:
• Strengthening and Stretching for Kayaking, May 6 or May 27, Bear Creek Marina, Lake Jackson, Mansfield, Ga.
• Intro to Kayaking, May 7 or May 13 or July 8, Bear Creek Marina, Lake Jackson, Mansfield, Ga.
• Intro to River Kayaking, June 11 or July 15, Lower Chestatee River in Dahlonega, Ga.
• Rescue for Rec Boaters, June 17-18 or Aug 5-6 (one- or two-day options).
For more information about the classes, visit www.garivers.org/events. Registration began March 1.
