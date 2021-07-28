PELHAM, Ga. — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is offering the Major Pelham Hotel in Pelham, Ga., for sale to a qualified developer willing to undertake the rehabilitation of this historic building.
This sale will be made subject to a historic conservation easement and preservation agreement, among other requirements, according to a press release from the Georgia Trust.
Built in 1907, the Major Pelham Hotel is a contributing structure within the Pelham Commercial Historic District, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the press release said. Vacant for a number of years, the hotel features spaces formerly used as retail storefronts, a banquet room, a private apartment and a large lobby area on the first floor. The second floor includes approximately 30 guest rooms. Reconfiguration of rooms to incorporate modern amenities will be necessary. Original, historic details include doors, trim, stairs and railing, and some mantles.
“The Major Pelham Hotel is available for $1,000, in addition to rehabilitation costs,” the Trust said. “It is approximately 13,250 square feet and sits on 0.3 acres. The property is currently zoned for commercial use and offers 106 feet of street frontage. The building has sustained significant damage and will require a full rehabilitation, including reconstruction of portions of the exterior and roofing system. Only comprehensive development proposals will be considered.”
For more information about the Major Pelham Hotel and requirements of the sale, visit GeorgiaTrust.org or contact Dennis Lovello at dlovello@georgiatrust.org or 404-885-7819.
