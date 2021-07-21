MOULTRIE, Ga. – A member of the criminal gang Ghostface Gangsters and his associates were charged in connection to an attempt to use a drone to fly contraband into the Colquitt County Jail.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office has reported two incidents involving attempts to get drugs and other items to an inmate in the jail.
The first incident occurred in June when authorities claim a woman was caught trying to leave meth and tobacco in the jail lobby bathroom to be picked up and distributed by Ghostface Gangster member Jason Eugene Mcclelland, 46, who is an inmate in the jail, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kat Johnson.
Mcclelland's previous charges include felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and charges in both Worth and Dougherty counties.
In this incident, Jacqueline Rose Griswold, 49, of Moultrie is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful for any person employed by or associated with a street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity, according to authorities.
“Because of this we started to heavily monitor their communications through the jail’s phones and text messages,” Johnson said.
Inmates in Colquitt County Jail have access to a kiosk where they can pay to send and receive text messages, Johnson said.
“We were able to decipher their little code to figure out when the next drop off was taking place,” she added.
While Johnson and other members of the CCSO were monitoring these communications, they discovered the plan to use a drone paid for by one suspect and operated by another suspect to fly cigarettes into the jail for Mcclelland to sell.
A suspect picked up the drone in Worth County.
"They came back three hours later under dark on County Farm Rd. to attempt to fly the drone,” Johnson said.
Carl Edwards Jenkins, 43, William Brian Bynum, 43, both of Moultrie, and Mcclelland are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony; Jenkins is also charged with unlawful for any person employed by or associated with a street gang to conduct or participate in criminal gang activity; Bynum and Mcclelland are also charged with criminal gang activity, Johnson said.
“This is the second incident to involve Mcclelland,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s team was able to apprehend both Griswold and Jenkins without incident. Johnson said these types of cases are often the most difficult due to the nature of gang-related crimes.
“There is often a misconception that you have to be a member of a gang to be charged with a gang-related offense. That isn’t the case. You just have to be an associate of a gang member or an activity,” Johnson said.
And gang-related charges are some of the most difficult to pursue, she added.
“You have to be able to prove that the criminal activity is benefitting the gang. In this instance they were going to use this whole ploy to sell contraband and make money for the gang.”
