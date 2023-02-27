Jorge Garcell will present a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Arts Center of Moultrie. A Cuban-born guitarist, educator and composer, Garcell is a one-of-a-kind artist and dedicated educator whose career has focused on motivating individuals and bringing communities together, according to a press release from the Arts Center. Garcell graduated from the Higher Institute of Art in Havana. As a musician, he has performed in the main cities of Cuba, as well as in countries such as Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic and the United States. Garcell is also offering classical guitar instruction at the Colquitt County Arts Center. To register for classes, call the Arts Center at 985-1922.