MOULTRIE, Ga. — Gary Black wants Georgia voters to hire him as their next U.S. Senator, and in a campaign stop Tuesday morning, he urged Colquitt Countians to treat him like a job applicant.
The sitting Georgia agriculture commissioner faces opposition in the Republican primary — including from former professional football player Herschel Walker — and the winner of the primary May 24 will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in November.
On Tuesday morning, he addressed about 20 people at Baker Farms near Ellenton.
Black told them he wants voters to do four things, the same four things they’d do if they were hiring someone for a job at their company:
• Check the candidates’ backgrounds.
• Check their references. Black has been endorsed by many of the state’s sheriffs and by more than 200 elected officials. “Why?” he asked. “[Because] they know me.”
• Make sure the information on the job application is accurate.
• Consider the job description and decide who best fits those duties.
Black was familiar with most of the people who attended Tuesday — most of them were farmers or agribusinessmen he has worked with in his almost 12 years as ag commissioner. Part of the hour-long visit was spent in private conversations as he worked his way around the room.
The meeting was punctuated by a short speech about the campaign, during which he mentioned Walker a handful of times and didn’t mention any of the other announced candidates at all.
“Herschel Walker needs to debate,” Black said. “He needs to come out of hiding.”
“Three minutes on Fox News isn’t going to solve anybody’s problems,” he said. “… Reading scripts other people are writing won’t solve problems.”
In an interview following his speech, Black said his first priority if elected will be to build the best customer-service-focused staff in the history of the Senate.
“That’s a pretty tall order. Saxby Chambliss and Johnny Isakson had pretty good teams,” he said with obvious understatement.
Black looks at Chambliss — a former Moultrie attorney — and the late Johnny Isakson as his role models. If elected he hopes to be appointed to committees similar to theirs. Chambliss was well-regarded for his role on the Armed Services Committee and the Intelligence Committee, and Isakson was a champion for veterans. And of course, Black wants a seat on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.
Among policies that he plans to prioritize are securing the border and controlling runaway spending.
“We’ve got to stop the death spiral on spending,” he said. In fact, he’d call for a freeze on spending until the country gets its financial house in order.
The State of Georgia requires a balanced budget, and that’s the environment Black has worked in as agriculture commissioner. It forces a leader to make hard decisions about which services and programs are essential and which are merely good or nice.
“I think to preserve the union we’re going to have to look at things that are good and nice and not do them any more,” he said. “We’ve got more government than we can afford.”
Black said the country hasn’t had an approved budget in years. Instead, Congress just approves “continuing resolutions” to keep funding programs. And it approves spending packages that have grown huge in recent years.
“There’s no way anybody understands what’s in a trillion-dollar bill,” he said. Such bills “contain too much junk from both sides,” he said.
The huge dollar-figures are a source of conflict in Congress, he said. Everyone agrees the country needs to build roads and repair bridges and install broadband internet service, he said. It’s the cost where the sides disagree, and if it’s described that way, each side could give a little bit, find a compromise figure and move forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.