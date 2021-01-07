MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a Colquitt County jailer in connection with providing contraband to inmates.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Amber Richter, 25, was arrested and charged with providing prohibited items to an inmate and violation of oath of office, the GBI said in a press release. Richter was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.
The GBI said Colquitt County sheriff’s investigators received information that a jailer was bringing contraband to a jail inmate. On Monday, Jan. 4, the sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate the allegation.
The GBI investigation found evidence that Richter had brought contraband into the jail and provided it to an inmate within the last two weeks, the agency’s press release said.
The case is still active. Once complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation can contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
