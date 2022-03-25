MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Thomasville Region Nine Georgia Bureau of Investigation came to Moultrie Friday to introduce students of Colquitt Christian Academy to the career opportunities of the GBI.
Special Agents Seth Allen, Amy Braswell, Jalesa Williams, Zach Bryan and Matt Marchant all held various stations to teach students different aspects of the GBI’s responsibilities. These include working a crime scene, forensics and even bomb disposal.
This outreach is something the GBI handles fairly often, according to Braswell.
“We do this all over,” Braswell said. “This is about the fourth or fifth the office has done in about a month.”
The students went through identifying ballistics, working a crime scene, learning about bomb disposal and basic forensic practices.
