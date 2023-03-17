OMEGA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that it had identified remains found near Omega in 2020.
“On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the GBI received confirmation that human remains recovered in August 2020 have been identified as Crystal Hendrix,” the GBI said in a press release. “Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and reported missing on April 25, 2013. At the time of her disappearance, she was 27 years old.”
When Hendrix was reported missing, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office conducted a missing person’s investigation, the GBI said.
On Aug. 14, 2020, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist in a death investigation after receiving information about possible human remains on property on Urbana Road, about two miles east of Omega. After a thorough investigation, human remains were excavated, the GBI said.
In October 2022, the GBI partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to have genealogical DNA analysis completed on the remains, the GBI said.
“Agents obtained DNA from Hendrix’s mother and the comparison indicated a parent/child relationship,” the GBI said.
“Now that Crystal Hendrix has been identified, investigators can focus on her death investigation,” the GBI press release said. “Anyone with information is urged to contact Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.”
