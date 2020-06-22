MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the apparent suicide of a man found hanging shortly after his arrest, the assistant special agent in charge said Monday.
Mike Callahan, the ASAC of the GBI’s Thomasville office, revealed the victim to be Ted Jordan, 55. He was arrested on a sexual assault hold out of Florida on Saturday, June 13.
“I think he was booked in that morning or Friday afternoon that night,” Callahan said. “But he’d been in the Colquitt County jail for a short period of time.”
Jordan was placed into a cell by himself and was discovered hanging by jail staff at around 3 a.m. on the 13th.
As of now, an autopsy is pending toxicology and other tests before the GBI can get results. Callahan said they aren’t necessarily expecting anything to point toward foul play, but it is standard procedure.
“We investigate almost every death that occurs in the Colquitt County Jail [and] there are few that we don’t,” he said. “They want an outside, neutral third party to investigate the situation.”
The GBI is just looking for the cause of death and any contributing factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.