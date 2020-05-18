TY TY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Ty Ty death, according to a press release.
On the evening of Sunday, May 17, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person in the 100 block of Ty Ty Sycamore Road, the release states.
Upon arrival, responding deputies discovered the body of Dexter Bernard Patterson, 49, of Ty Ty, according to the release.
Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
An autopsy will be performed on Patterson at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon, according to the release.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Office at 229-777-2080.
