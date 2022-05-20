MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday, May 17.
Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 300 block of Stanfill Road, where they found Cameron Dickins with a gunshot wound, according to a GBI press release. Dickens was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the GBI said. About 10 p.m. that night, the sheriff’s office asked the GBI’s assistance.
Agents and sheriff’s investigators processed the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting. The GBI release said another male at the residence appeared to have been responsible for the gunshot, but there have been no criminal charges filed against anyone at this time.
“Agents and sheriff’s investigators are continuing to review and process evidence recovered thus far from the scene and from witnesses in connection to the case,” the GBI said.
The victim’s body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was completed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7460.
