MOULTRIE, Ga. — The GBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in two unsolved rape investigations that occurred eight years apart in Moultrie.
The GBI said in a press release Friday that it believes the two assaults were committed by the same suspect.
On Tuesday, June 24, 2003, the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a sexual assault, the GBI press release said. A female victim was walking in the area of Woodmen Road and Sylvester Drive in Moultrie. While walking, the victim was approached by an unknown male suspect, driving a small, maroon colored, two-door car. The suspect threatened the victim, drove her to an unknown location, and assaulted her.
On Saturday, August 27, 2011, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a second female victim walking along Veterans Parkway in Moultrie. The victim was approached by an unknown male suspect, driving a maroon extended cab or four-door pick-up truck. The victim described the suspect as a black male, medium brown complexion, mid-40s, and medium build. Some distinct characteristics include a low, salt and pepper afro, glasses, and acne around his chin. The victim, along with a GBI forensic artist, was able to create a composite of the unknown suspect.
These cases are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office at (229) 616-7430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.