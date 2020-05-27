TIFTON, Ga. — The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Monday, May 25, according to a press release from the GBI.
The release states that TCSO deputies responded to a fight call at approximately 6:50 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound laying partway in a driveway and partway on Third Avenue in Tifton.
The victim, identified as Jamal Jenkins, 19, of Ty Ty, was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact TCSO at 229-388-6021 or the GBI’s Sylvester office at 229-777-2080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.