MOULTRIE, Ga. — In celebration of this year's Arts Week, GEAR hosted professional visual artists and musicians each day during rotation activity and lunch.
The mission of Arts Week is to celebrate, advocate, and participate in the arts, according to a press release from GEAR, Colquitt County’s gifted education center. The activities were coordinated by Kim Greene, GEAR visual arts educator.
Each day of the week, all students rotated through an art exhibit, met a professional artist and participated in a creative workshop, GEAR said. The workshops included bookmaking, macrame, drawing, painting, costume design and ceramics. In addition a professional musician introduced a musical instrument and played live music during lunch.
The guest artists included AnnaBrooke Greene from FSU; Katie Aufenthie, Kathy Nelson and Kaycey Ackerman from the Colquitt County Arts Center; Leah Garcia from Dustmade; Lucas Waldrop from Kingwood Baptist Church; and Aaron Savage from the Colquitt County High School.
