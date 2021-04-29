MOULTRIE, Ga. — GEAR students teamed up to compete in the Annual Georgia Econ Games, and as one of the top six teams in the state, they’ve been invited to the final competition in May.
The Econ Games is a competitive event in which fourth and fifth grade students apply their knowledge of economics and personal finance by creating and participating in an assembly line, taking a critical thinking test, and developing and presenting an idea for a product that solves a real-world problem, according to a press release from GEAR.
The GEAR team participated in a rigorous economy assessment and created a "shark tank" presentation video for the judges pitching the idea of a new type of "all-sport" cleats. Placing in the top 6 teams in the state of Georgia, the GEAR team will move on to the final competition which will be a live virtual presentation in May.
The GEAR “Econ Games” team members are Me’Yana Simpson, Cadence Cox, Michael Hernandez, and Ashton Hullett.
GEAR — Gifted Education with Academic Rigor — is Colquitt County Schools’ gifted program for grades 3-5. It’s housed at the former high school building at 710 Lane St.
