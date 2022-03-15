MOULTRIE, Ga. — GEAR students enjoyed stopping at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center to learn about the life cycles of marine life.
The visit was part of a Georgia Studies Tour, teacher Noel Giles said.
“We visited St. Simons Island to view the lighthouse, had a picnic lunch and ice cream,” Giles said. “We then traveled to Savannah, Ga. for supper at the Pirates House, a walking ghost tour, attended the Savannah Theater to watch ‘Rave On,’ and ended our trip at Fort Jackson reliving the battle and shooting the cannon.”
