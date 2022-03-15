GEAR at Tybee Island

GEAR students enjoyed stopping at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center to learn about the life cycles of marine life. 

 GEAR photo

The visit was part of a Georgia Studies Tour, teacher Noel Giles said.

“We visited St. Simons Island to view the lighthouse, had a picnic lunch and ice cream,” Giles said. “We then traveled to Savannah, Ga. for supper at the Pirates House, a walking ghost tour, attended the Savannah Theater to watch ‘Rave On,’ and ended our trip at Fort Jackson reliving the battle and shooting the cannon.”

