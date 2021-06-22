MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Georgetown Apartments located at 315 15th St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Georgetown Apartments is managed by Sunbelt Properties and is a 102-unit apartment complex. The on-site manager is Kimberly Wright, a Moultrie native. Georgetown Apartments office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach the office by calling 229-985-1915 or visit their website listed as www.rentsunbelt.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are property manager Kimberly Wright, Georgetown staff and residents, community friends, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.