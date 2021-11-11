MOULTRIE, Ga. — Residents of Georgetown Apartments recently presented members of the South Georgia Veterans Activities Bus Committee with 11 tubs of donated items. These items will be distributed among the patients of the Veterans Medical Hospital in Lake City, Florida.
The veterans bus ministry Is sponsored by the South Georgia Veterans Activity Committee. It operates off donations from the community and proceeds received from Coke product drinks sold at the annual Sunbelt Expo.
All drivers and personnel who keep the bus running each week volunteer their time to serve.
The Veteran Express Bus leaves Moultrie at 7 a.m. each Thursday. Each patient must have an appointment at the VA Medical Center before loading. The bus picks up patients in Coolidge, Thomasville, Boston, Quitman, and Valdosta en route to Lake City.
Anyone with questions concerning this ministry can call Tom Davis, president of the South Georgia Veterans Activities Committee, at 229-921-1206
