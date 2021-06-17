MOULTRIE, Ga. — A traveling showcase of Georgia agriculture will visit Moultrie Saturday.
The Georgia Ag Experience will be at 710 Lane St., across Veterans Parkway from Walmart, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 36-foot-long mobile classroom is powered by the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, according to a press release from the Colquitt County Farm Bureau. It visits Georgia elementary schools and community organizations, targeting students in grades 3 through 5.
“The classroom uses technology and digital learning so students can take a deep dive into seven different agriculture commodities,” the press release said. “The mission of the Georgia Ag Experience is to allow student to gain a better understanding and become an advocate of agriculture, learn about technology and the future of farming, recognize their role and identify future career opportunities.”
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture partners with Georgia Farm Bureau county offices across the state to implement the Georgia Ag Experience at the local level. Visit the mobile classroom online at www.georgiaagexperience.org.
