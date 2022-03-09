MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Georgia Clean Pro LLC located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The business is owned by David and Jessi Strickland. Their family-owned, licensed, and insured professional power washing business offers soft and power washing to residential and commercial customers.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can reach Georgia Clean Pro LLC by calling 229-921-2182 or visit their Facebook page listed as Georgia Clean Pro LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners David and Jessi Strickland and family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.